Dengue, typhoid, flu...Fever cases flood hosps

By SHWETA TRIPATHI & SAM AUGUSTINE

CHENNAI: With various types of fever, including dengue, influenza, and typhoid, being reported from across the State, the healthcare facilities and local administration are getting prepared to handle the surge in the cases.



With a death due to prolonged fever in Tiruchy on Friday, and the death of a four-year-old child last week in Chennai, due to dengue, public health experts emphasize increasing the vigil on fever cases. Meanwhile, a woman trainee doctor with Tiruvarur Government Medical College died of fever on Friday. The officials said she died of typhoid and ruled out the possibility of dengue.

The Institute of Child Health is seeing a surge in footfall, with about one-third of total cases being that of fever. RGGGH and Kilpauk GH have reported positive dengue cases.

In Tambaram, more than 30 people have been admitted to the GH after being infected by dengue in past two days. Many are also infected by viral fever and most of the hospitals in Tambaram and Kanchi are seeing a growing queue of patients.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said the situation is under control, but the government hospitals are gradually seeing a surge in all kinds of fever cases. On dengue cases, the minister said three have died due to dengue in the last nine months while 300 are currently being treated in TN hospitals.

“Though dengue is spreading, the surge is under control. We are taking measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes through the local bodies. Every year, the cases of dengue surge before the onset of the monsoon and we are undertaking steps to prevent it,” he said.