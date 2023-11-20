Demolition worker without protective gear crushed to death

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old worker, who was engaged in the demolition work of a dilapidated building near Korukkupet, was killed after the roof caved in and fell on him on Saturday.

The deceased person was identified as Chinnathambi of Naarthamarathur village in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to the police, Chinnathambi was engaged by a private company which took up the contract for demolishing a dilapidated house in Korukkupet. The owner of the house, Balaram (38) of Otteri, works in the Education Department and is presently posted in Dharmapuri. He had asked his friend, Sivakumar (38), to oversee the demolition of the house.

“Sivakumar had hired a private company few weeks ago and several workers were engaged for the work. When the incident happened on Saturday, the workers were reportedly not provided sufficient protective gear,” a police officer said.

Two workers - Chinnathambi and Suresh - were engaged in the work on Saturday. As they were working, a part of the ceiling fell on them. Hearing their cries, locals rushed to their rescue and immediately rushed them to a hospital. However, doctors there Chinnathambi as brought dead, while Suresh is undergoing treatment.

The RK Nagar police registered a case against the site supervisor, Jaffer Ali, and another person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 288 (negligent conduct), 337 (negligent act endangering human life) and 304 A (death due to negligence).