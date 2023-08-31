Demolish old and dilapidated buildings in Chennai: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: With the monsoon season awaited, Chennai mayor R Priya on Thursday directed the civic officials to look out for old and dilapidated buildings in Chennai.

The announcement from the Mayor comes in the back drop of recent building collapses in old pockets of Chennai including George Town and Perambur.

To prevent mishaps, the mayor instructed the officials to demolish damaged buildings in the city limits and also directed the ward officials to monitor the government and private buildings that are old.

Kiran Sharmili, ward 107 councillor said, "A community hall in the area has been in dilapidated condition, and it might collapse anytime soon. The situation has been scary for the residents during the monsoon season. Before any accidents occur due to the damaged buildings, the local body authorities should demolish the construction at the earliest."

Mayor Priya mentioned that if any mishaps occurred the city corporation would be blamed.

Responding in corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that a survey has been conducted regarding the damaged and old buildings in the corporation limit. Such structures would be demolished before the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the ward councillors raised complaints that the zonal officials do not drain out water logging during the monsoon season and it remains stagnated for two to three days.

The mayor stated that penalties would be charged against the concerned officials if they don't take steps to pump out stagnant rainwater.