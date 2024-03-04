Demand for furthering the CMRL service grows in different areas in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) presently expediting the phase II community in 3 corridors spanning 116.1 km, the demands among residents of various regions in the city is also growing with regards to furthering the transit service.

Currently, CMRL is engaged with the construction of overall 119 stations,including 43 underground stations and 76 elevated stations, combining all 3 corridors.

The expenditure for the Metro Rail construction has been revised to Rs 61,843 crore by dropping nine non-feasible metro stations and reducing the station sizes and, during the budget allocation, the Tamil Nadu authorities has allocated a further Rs 12,000 crore for the year 2024-25.

However, noticing the effect of Metro Rail and easy commute through the city, the residents of Manali New Town and Tiruvottiyur have asked the authorities to similarly the carrier and also provide a strong feeder service.

The residents and members of the Tiruvottiyur consumer protection council have requested the government and CMRL to take steps in connecting Wimco Nagar with Madhavaram Metro stations.

The team Tiruvottiyur consumer protection council who also worked with North Chennai people rights' federation in extending the phase I till Wimco Nagar have written letters to the government and CMRL to connect the 2 points.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a member of Tiruvottiyur consumer protection council said, "The extension of phase I is proving highly beneficial for residents in North Chennai. Several people have switched to Metro from private vehicles due to it. Hence, to cater more to the public, we also urge CMRL to connect Wimco Nagar with Madhavaram, which is close to 11 km."

The member, similarly went directly to request CMRL to initiate feasibility examine in the route for possible Metro stations withinside the future.

"Connecting Wimco Nagar with Madharavam through Metro carrier or through sturdy feeder carrier will advantage the general public in North Chennai," introduced the member.

Likewise, the residents of Manali New Town have also requested for a separate Metro station within the locality which will serve as many as 1 lakh residents.

The citizens request the CMRL to additionally undertake a feasibility study for the route and additionally reinforce the shoddy avenue main to Wimco Nagar Metro station.

With numerous industries around Manali New Town, the residents of the area together with people in Vichoor, Napalayam, Andarkuppam, Eechankuzhi, Kadapakkam among others will benefit with the Metro service.

A Manali New Town resident said, "Constructing a Metro in New Town will cater to hundreds of people residing in more than 30 regions in North Chennai. Also, there is dire need to strengthen the feeder service and proper the road so that the public can save five km in reaching Wimco Nagar Metro station."