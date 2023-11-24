Demand dips, fruits sale at Koyambedu a damp squib

CHENNAI: The recent spell in the capital city coupled with change in weather has adversely affected the sales of fruits at Koyambedu market. According to Koyambedu wholesale traders, the footfall of customers has reduced over the past few days and the cost of fruits had dipped by around 30 per cent.

“The sale is less due to the rains as the consumers avoid fruits during the monsoon season. The temperature and weather condition plays a crucial role in fruit consumption. Particularly the citrus fruit sales are usually affected during monsoon. Further, it is the seasonal time for most of the fruits like apple and pomegranate,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.

“Customers do not come to purchase fruits now. The rate and sale are less now. Sweet lemon which used to be sold at a rate of Rs 70 per kg is now sold at a rate of Rs 50 per kg. There has been a decrease of 30 per cent for fruits when compared to last week. The fruits, which were sold at Rs 100 last week, are now sold for Rs 70,” said Jayaraman, a wholesaler in Koyambedu market.

The rate of Apple, which was Rs.180-220 one week ago, is now at Rs 160. Orange, which was sold for Rs 80/90 last week, is now sold for Rs 70/60/50. Pomegranate’s price was Rs 200/220 last week and is Rs 180 now.There has been a difference of Rs 50 within a week due to the weather, he added.

Apple is brought to Koyambedu market from Iran, Shimla and Delhi. When compared to outside sellers, the fruit is being sold for a rate of Rs 20 or Rs 30 less in Koyambedu market. Apple is the only fruit which has storage facilities at the market as the other fruits like pomegranate, orange etc. will get damaged if it is stored. Guava are brought from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Villupuram, which are sold in between Rs 30-50. A variety of oranges named Malta is brought from Egypt and is also kept in the freezer. Malta oranges and Nagpur oranges are sold for Rs 40-65 higher than the normal oranges in Koyambedu market and it is sold for Rs 90 more in outside markets as they have more expenses, added Jayaraman.

The best time for fruit vendors is during the summer season where the demand and prices rise by 30 to 40 percent, Koyambedu market sources said.

Customer footfall has reduced over the past few days and the price of fruits has dipped by around 30%, said traders