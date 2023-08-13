Delve into the appetising flavours at this cute cafe in Chennai

CHENNAI: Kotturpuram has numerous hangout spots which tops the list of many Chennaiites. Started by Soshna Ramanlal, Cafe Fresco is the new addition to the list. This newly-opened appealing cafe aims to cater to the needs of everyone. Its minimalistic ambience gives an elegant look.



“I focus on the quality and make sure all the savours prepared are fresh, healthy and nothing is compromised,” says Soshna, who is also a nutritionist.

As mentioned by Soshna, the cafe serves a wide variety of freshly made dishes to please individuals from different categories like children, adults, people who follow vegan, the ones who are health-conscious, folks with sweet tooth, etc. On the menu, one can find relishes from different cuisines like Mexican, Italian, Indian and Oriental, among others. There are salads, nachos, toasts, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pasta etc.

Frangipani pizza

Among them, the Chicken tex mex nachos mixed with guacamole, black beans and sour cream is a perfect starter to begin with. The Hummus platter served with creamy hummus and falafel is both nutritious and tasty. The crispy multi-grain pita with extracts of beetroot, spinach and activated charcoal breaks the monotonous taste of creamy hummus. Their Korean fried chicken burger, made with their in-house breads, is very filling and the spicy fried chicken, gochujang and kimchi can satisfy your longing for spiciness.



If you are looking for a wholesome meal that can take you on a ride of flavours, do not miss the Khowsuey bowl. It is accompanied by peanuts, spring onions, fried garlic, coriander and lemon to enhance the flavour.

Khowsuey bowl

Next comes the must-try and unique desserts served at this aesthetic cafe. The Opium bucket has different textures of chocolate and the exotic Quinoa dark chocolate cake is more than enough to please your chocolate cravings.



The Frangipani pizza, which is the founder’s favourite, is a dessert pizza loaded with almond cream, apples and maple syrup. The vanilla ice cream scoop added on the top amplifies the subtle sweetness of the pizza. Their Biscoff frappe is something not to be missed.

Biscoff frappe





Hummus platter

The cafe’s ambience is the most attractive feature, giving a cosy and comfortable experience. This just 45-day-old cafe also has outdoor seating at the terrace which is pet-friendly.



They also offer a space for small intimate gatherings and parties at the terrace that can accommodate up to 25 people. The parking issue is also sorted in this busy city, as the cafe has valet parking.

