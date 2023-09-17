Delve deep into ‘Maagic’ of millets at this restaurant

CHENNAI: Passionate about cooking, Adhieswari’s transformation from a homemaker to co-founder of Millet Maagic Meals is quite inspiring. “At one point in time, I challenged myself to not eat rice. That is when I started exploring the benefits of millets,” Adhieswari says. With lots of trial and error, Adhieswari is successfully running her own cloud kitchen started in 2015, and also has two branches of Millet Maagic Meals in Anna Nagar and Alwarpet.

The co-founder explains that she faced many challenges in understanding and experimenting with the textures of millets. “Cooking millet is quite difficult. It should be in the right consistency to taste good,” she adds. Regular intake of millet-based dishes reflected a remarkable change in her health. So, she started conducting workshops to share her knowledge about innovative dishes using millets. Now, in her food outlets, she serves more than 200 millet-based products and dishes, starting from idly to pizza and gluten-free brownies.

Gluten-free brownie

Located in Anna Nagar, the Millet Maagic Meals restaurant welcomes us with creative wall art. Following a minimalistic approach, the ambience was aesthetic.

The welcome drinks offered at this newly-opened restaurant in the city include Panagam and Moor, which are traditional and healthy.

To attract the new gen, the restaurant serves not only conventional savours but also Veg schezhwan fried rice made with Kodo millet, in which there is no difference in the flavours except the rice. The delicious Sambar rice prepared using Saamai is a combination of appetizing flavours and nourishing nutrients.

Veg schezwan fried rice made with Kodo millet

The restaurant offers lunch thali, which comprises of Sambar rice, Curd rice, Pasi paruppu payasam made with jaggery, Ragi phulka, Kodo millet variety rice, Barnyard millet rasam and Ragi aloo paratha served with onion and cucumber raitha. Instead of pickles, they have different varieties of Thuvaiyal. To satisfy sweet cravings, Millet Maagic Meal gives us sugar-free and gluten-free delectable brownies topped with in-house chocolate sauce.

Lunch Thali

Adhieswari plans to provide complete millet-based food catering for weddings, to become the first in the industry to do so. She also believes that if children are offered innovative healthy dishes, there is no option for them to deny. Aiming to cater to the requirements of the entire family, the home chef follows the mantra, “When sincerity, hard work and never compromising attitude meet, success is in your pocket.”

The restaurant is open from 7.00 am till 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm for dinner at Anna Nagar.