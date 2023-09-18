Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers delay due to technical snag at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Delhi which was scheduled to depart in the morning was delayed due to a technical snag.

The Tamil Nadu Ministers, who were supposed to travel to Delhi on the flight changed their tickets and boarded Vistara Airlines.

The Air India flight to Delhi was scheduled to depart from Chennai Airport at 10 a.m. with 168 passengers.

The Tamil Nadu Ministers headed by Duraimurugan were also about to travel to Delhi on the flight. After completing all the security checks the Ministers and the passengers were waiting to board the flight but at the last minute, it was found that there was a technical snag in the aircraft.

The Airline announced that the flight would take off after a delay and passengers were asked to wait in the waiting hall. Since the waiting time was more, the Ministers changed their tickets to the Vistara flight which departed from Chennai at 11.30 am.

After a few hours, a spare flight was arranged for the rest of the passengers, and they departed to Delhi from Chennai.