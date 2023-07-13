Delay due to lack of planning by AIADMK govt: Sekar Babu on Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu said the delay in inaugurating Kilambakkam bus terminus is caused due to the lack of planning by the previous AIADMK government.

He said the terminus is facing water-logging even if it slightly rains, and the present government is working on the rectifications with a proper plan. Also, the construction of a police station and hospital nearby is another factor adding to the delay, he said further.

While claiming that the terminus is ready to house buses but the inauguration will take place only if other amenities around are in place, the minister added.