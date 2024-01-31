DEI, SRM IST celebrate National Startup Day

CHENNAI: As part of the Startup India National Innovation Week initiated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), The Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (DEI), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur celebrated ‘The National Startup Day’.

The event was inaugurated by SRM IST’s Vice Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan. Ten start-ups from the Med Tech, Food Tech, Deep Tech, D2C, and waste management sectors were granted seed funding of Rs 1.13 crore under the DPIIT, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS).

The event brought together start-up founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, industry experts, and students to recognise the innovations and entrepreneurial efforts on campus. The event aimed to encourage and showcase the entrepreneurial spirit among the student start-up community, providing them with valuable insights and opportunities.

The Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (DEI) has since 2015 worked to develop and foster the culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship within the campuses of SRM IST.

The directorate supports and enables startups across the country by providing vital facilities and seed funds.