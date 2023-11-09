Deepavali: Parking and travel advisory issued by Chennai City traffic police

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai traffic Police have requested people, venturing out for Deepavali shopping to park their vehicles in designated public parking lots at important places in Chennai, such as T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, MC Road, Washermenpet and Koyambedu, and not to obstruct the traffic by random parking.

The firecracker shops in the Flower Bazaar, where the people come to buy firecrackers for Deepavali have been moved to the island considering the proximity of vehicles and safety.

They are also warned that traveling on two-wheelers with crackers is unsafe. Empty autos have been banned from the densely populated Purasavakkam and T. Nagar areas.

So people are asked to cross at a less crowded place and take their own auto journey. Goods vehicles are prohibited in the above densely populated areas.

Advice has been given to loador unload goods only during night hours.Vehicles going to T.Nagar via CIT Nagar will be allowed up to Kannammapet junction and then takea left turn and proceed via Muthurangan Road to Usman Road.

Motorists areadvised to use these less congested road.

On the occasion of Diwali festival, traffic police have arranged Parking for the general public at Somasundaram Park Thiagaraya Road, Thanikasalam Road, Nachiyar Road at Mahalakshmi Street and Two Wheeler Parking at Mothilal Streetin T. Nagar area, and they are requested to use the above places to avoid traffic jam.

Also, four-wheeler andtwo-wheeler parking spots in Purasawalkam suchas Municipal Corporation Ground on Narayana Guru Road, Ewart School on Alagappa Road, ELM School Ground on Purasavakkam Highway Road and GE Kovil Street has been arranged by the traffic police for the general public.

Bus passengers coming to Koyambedu are advised to travel by public transport such as Chennai Metro and Chennai city buses to reduce the traffic congestion and go to their hometowns by special buses arranged for them.

Public are requested to cooperate in the above transport arrangement.