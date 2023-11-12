‘Deepavali as a kid was all about crackers and sweets’

By Senguttuvan Subburathina

Deepavali in my childhood was a vibrant celebration filled with crackers, new dresses, and delicious treats. Our large family of seven siblings eagerly awaited the festivities, which began with elders buying an assortment of crackers like sparklers, rockets, and flowerpots. These were sun-dried to remove moisture, and two days before Deepavali, we received a share to kickstart our celebrations. We separated the crackers and enjoyed them one by one in the days leading up to the festival.

A week before Deepavali, my mother, single-handedly, prepared an array of sweets and savouries, including murukku, sev, ribbon pakoda, and omapodi for savouries, and mysore pak, rava and moong dal flour dumplings, and athirasam for sweets. Unlike other festivals, there were no restrictions on indulging in these treats before offering them to God, often leading to post-Deepavali stomach issues. Homemade remedies like legiyam, marunthu kulambu, and pepper rasam will be ready to aid digestion.

On Deepavali day, my mother placed the new dresses in the pooja room with turmeric paste, smeared on shirts and edges of other dresses. These stains remain forever as a mark of the festive occasion. The day began with the ritual of applying oil on our heads and bodies before taking turns in the single bathroom. Water will be heated on firewood. After a refreshing bath, we spent most of the day bursting crackers and playing with sparklers. Flowerpots exploding like atom bombs and occasional mishaps with crackers were common sights.

The following day, students showcased their new clothes at school, although they were quickly stowed away after a few hours of wear on Deepavali. Around 10 in the morning, each sibling carried trays of sweets, savouries, and breakfast to share with neighbours and friends, fostering a sense of community during this joyous festival.