Deepavali 2023: 581 cases registered in Chennai for cracker violation

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police registered a total of 581 cases in the city in connection with violations concerning bursting of firecrackers.

Of the total cases, 554 were for bursting firecrackers beyond the time specified in the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, crackers were allowed to burst for 2 hours only- from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm on Deepavali days.

Subsequently, Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had given instructions to his officers to enforce the guidelines and police teams were on rounds in the city.

Police teams engaged in intensive surveillance from November 11 and as on Monday (November 13) morning, 554 cases related to bursting of firecrackers beyond the time were booked by Chennai Police.

Police also registered eight cases related to running firecracker shop in violation of Tamil Nadu Government rules and 19 cases regarding bursting of firecrackers with excessive noise.