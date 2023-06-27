Decoupage Art: Upcycling your imagination

ANTONETTE RIANA C

CHENNAI: Are you looking for a productive hobby to do in your spare time? Searching for an activity that brings out your inner artist without any fancy equipment? We are here with a recommendation for you. Decoupage art allows you to express your artistic creativity, with the simplest necessities.



Decoupage, which means “cutting out” in French, is an art style that involves adorning various goods using distinct cut-outs taken from miscellaneous napkins, and papers. Decoupage art is created by cutting images, and adhering them to different materials such as glass, plastic, or wood, using numerous coats of varnish or adhesive.



This rustic vintage-style art form, that creates something original from existing objects, is simple in preparation, which is why it is highly sought after as a hobby. It can be used to embellish and make beautiful products such as flower pots, bookmarks, coffee tables, hand-clock phone cases, and many more.



For many people, artistic endeavours are both relaxing and cathartic, since they are a form of self-expression displayed viscerally in a controlled context. Decoupage art allows you to express your creative pursuits, and provides you with therapeutic benefits while producing something wonderful.



Grace Mayudharan, an 8-year decoupage artist and licensed decoupage teacher, adds, “Decoupage is upcycling. It is a very basic art, and requires only basic materials. You just need glue, tissue paper, or any kind of paper and a surface to work with. You can mix and match things and enhance mere things in your home into a beautiful art piece with simple techniques. It is a hobby that will make you see even useless, and simple objects from a creative perspective. Decoupage is a creative expression, and your imagination is the limit.”



She also provided some helpful insights on the benefits of this art, and some essential steps to start with your first decoupage.







A beginner’s guide, basic steps to decoupage

•Prepare the surface by ensuring it’s clean and smooth.

•Cut out your chosen designs from paper or fabric.

•Apply a thin, even layer of decoupage adhesive to the surface.

•Place the design onto the adhesive, smoothing out any wrinkles or bubbles.

•Repeat the process with additional designs as desired.

• Let the decoupage dry completely.

•Seal the decoupage with varnish or sealer for protection and a finished look.

•Allow the varnish to dry between coats.

•Trim any excess material, and make the necessary touch-ups.

• Enjoy your completed decoupage project on various surfaces such as wood, glass, metal, or ceramics.