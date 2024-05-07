Declare deadline to improve Adyar, Cooum water: Union Ministry to TN

CHENNAI: As the action plans to improve the water quality of Adyar and Cooum rivers are delayed for months, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has asked the state Chief Secretary to provide a deadline for the completion of the plans.

A source in the state environment department said that the Ministry is monitoring the preparation of action plans through the Namami Gange Programme. “The officials of the programme meet frequently to follow up the progress in improving the water quality of polluted rivers across the country. They are monitoring Adyar and Cooum too,” the source explained. It is learnt that Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena had scheduled a meeting to discuss the action plans, but the meetings were postponed twice.

The source added that the officials of the Namami Gange Programme have given some instructions for the action plans. “During the next meeting, which is expected to happen after the elections, the state government should give at least a tentative deadline. In addition to state government funds to clean the rivers, the Ministry would also provide a share,” the source said.

On the other hand, the state government through Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has set up three modular STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) each along Adyar and Cooum.

The development is following a report released in 2022 by CPCB that said that Cooum river had a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of 345 mg per litre and Adyar had a BOD of 40 mg per litre. In the report, the CPCB recommended measures to improve water quality of the rivers and preparation of action plans.

On the other hand, action plans for Rivers Sarabanga, Tirumanimutharu, Vasista, Cauvery, Bhavani and Tamirabarani have been approved by the CPCB and are under implementation by the line departments.

In a report to National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state government claimed that water quality in Cauvery, Bhavani and Tamirabarani rivers has improved up to bathing standards and the rivers will be removed from the list of polluted river stretches. BOD level up to 3 mg per litre or less is considered a bathing standard.