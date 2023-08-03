Decades-old trees in college axed: Activist

CHENNAI: Activists have complained that the huge trees that have been grown for decades on the campus of the century-old Chengalvaraya Naicker Polytechnic College have been illegally felled without any reason.

“Around 40-50-year-old trees have been cut down in the college campus for the personal gain of some people. While various educational institutions are planting saplings and appreciating the greenery, trees have been cut and smuggled here. What is the need to cut such old trees when no new construction or development is planned?” activist V Sathiabalan questioned.

Explaining the reasons for cutting them, P Kalaiyarasan, chairman of PT Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust said that only a few branches of trees have been cut. “No trees were cut. Only a few branches have been cut for ongoing maintenance work. The branches were cut to facilitate the passage of cables,” he added.

Dismissing this and slamming the college management, a staff member said that trees were cut down without any reason. “The college management’s claim that the cables were affected due to the trees is completely false. BSNL cables were damaged due to felling of trees. Ancient trees have been cut down for the selfish gain of a few in the administration. It’s sad that this college, which is providing excellent educational services, has been brought into disrepute by a few selfish people. They should not be allowed to cut down any more trees,” the staff member added.