Debris left behind after civic works poses danger on busy Sterling Road

CHENNAI: The incidents of debris left in the road and pavements have been a common issue in the city.

Denizens passing through Sterling Road complain that the remains of the concrete structure were left on the roadside after work for more than a year.

“The waste has been left here for more than a year. The workers said that it was dug up for a telephone connection and they left it without proper repair. The sand was put above the concrete by the residents as the officials did not take any initiative. There is a high chance for pedestrians to hit it and fall down said D Sundar, a security guard nearby.

Sterling Road is one of the busiest roads in the city and people, especially pedestrians need to be cautious about the debris which was left on the roadside.

The concrete structures which also has protruding iron rods encroach a large area of the busy roadside due to negligence of the authorities.

The issue has been prevailing in most of the parts of the city as workers leave the debris after electrical or other works without repairing or removing it.

In most cases the workers complete their work and leave the rest without thinking of the difficulties faced by the commuters.

DT Next efforts to reach the elected representative went in vain as he failed to respond.