Debates to workshops: NIT’s Festember becomes ‘a fest to remember’

TIRUCHY: The National Institution of Technology’s (NIT), Tiruchy, 49th edition of Festember, a cultural and technical festival witnessed literary events, music programmes and guest lectures on Friday.

Lauding the efforts of students, the NIT-Tiruchy Director G Aghila, who presided over the inauguration of the event on Thursday, said the Festember would live up to its name- a fest to remember.

On Friday, the literary events started with the English debate and later Tamil events Sorkkanai, Asatha Povadhu Yaaru and Padathodu Pesava were held. While the Telugu literary cluster organised treasure hunt and other similar events and the Hindi cluster organised cricket quiz and parliamentary debate.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Communication conducted an awareness campaign on Drug Free India, in which the City Commissioner of Police Kamini administered oath to students.

The music cluster of the institute organised solo western vocals and Gigahertz, along with the Shrutilaya Quiz. The Western Solo and Duet Freestyle events, under the Dance cluster, were both judged by luminaries like Raj Verma, Sangeetha and Ram. Various other programmes were held by the Arts cluster and Photography cluster. A marketing event was also organised.

Apart from the events, various workshops like La Bachata, Fusion Dance and Personal Styling were conducted successfully, with experts giving the attendees a sneak peek into these fields.