Death in TCS building: IT union seeks govt intervention

CHENNAI: The Union of IT and ITES Employees has flagged the recent death of a female nurse working in TCS building in Siruseri off OMR and accused the TCS of lack of transparency in administration and called for government intervention to unearth the truth.



"We, as concerned citizens and union members, are deeply troubled by the recent incident at the TCS campus in Siruseri where an individual tragically lost her life. While union sources suggest the deceased was a female IT employee, there have been conflicting reports regarding the identity of the deceased. Despite this, we firmly assert the crucial importance of transparency and truth, " Alagunambi Welkin, General Secretary, Union of IT and ITES employees said in a press note.

The potential for suicides arising from stress triggered by workplace pressures is a matter of grave concern, not limited to TCS but across various organizations. It is imperative that such incidents undergo thorough investigation, with all pertinent facts brought to light.

Furthermore, we demand that the management of TCS publicly clarify the facts known about the incident. It is essential to uphold transparency, accountability, and to address any underlying issues that may have contributed to this tragedy. Only through a comprehensive and impartial investigation can we hope to prevent further occurrences of such unfortunate incidents, safeguarding the well-being of all employees, the note added.

Nurse jumps to death in TCS building

It may be noted a 26-year-old woman, identified as Jagasree, working as a nurse in the TCS's medical room, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor on the night of September 8. Kelambakkam police said that the reason behind her extreme step was not immediately known. Police are trying to find out if she did it because of official reasons or personal reasons.