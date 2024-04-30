Begin typing your search...

There are about 13.5 lakhs property owners as far as Chennai is concerned.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Deadline alert: Pay property tax today, earn 5% discount
Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The last day to pay property tax with a 5% discount to urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu is April 30.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had earlier announced that if property tax is paid by April 30, a 5% discount will be awarded; otherwise, one percent will have to be paid with interest.

Property owners can pay their taxes on http://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-payment/property-tax/property-tax-online-payment/ and avail this discount.

There are about 13.5 lakhs property owners as far as Chennai is concerned.

According to reports, around Rs 850 crore is being collected from property owners every six months.

Online Desk

