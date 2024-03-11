Dead on your feet? Blame the heat & humidity

CHENNAI: With temperatures rising in the city, heat and humidity are already becoming unbearable. When the heat levels rise, so do the risk of summer-related illnesses. The number of cases of exhaustion, stroke, skin infections, eye problems, and even allergies can shoot up. Especially among children, heat related illnesses (HRIs) are common as children forget to hydrate often and also take precautions.

Exhaustion

Among all the HRIs, exhaustion is the most common. Dehydration, fatigue, imbalance, and altered sense of reality are signs of heat exhaustion, which can be followed by a stroke.

“Over the years, the number of cases of heat exhaustion that led to heat stroke has increased, mainly due to global warming. Preventive summer care is important especially for pregnant women, children and senior citizens, as they are more vulnerable to HRIs,” says Dr Sai Vignesh, consultant of internal medicine, Parvathy Hospital.

Pulse rate increases and BP shoots up in the case of heat exhaustion. Body temperature of 103-106 is an indication for heat exhaustion. “When it goes beyond 106, the person having a heat stroke can have a high pulse rate, headache, red dry skin, and profuse sweating followed by cold skin and severe cramps,” he adds.

Ice packs can be kept under the armpits to help alleviate discomfort and reduce the risk of over-heating of the body, which will in turn, reduce the stress on heart, kidneys, and brain. “Avoid going out during the peak hours of 10-4 pm. Hydration is important but carbonated drinks should be avoided, as they can lead to other illnesses. Besides heat stroke, acute diarrhoeal diseases, vomiting, food poisoning and other digestion-related issues are very common in summer,” states Dr Sai.

Water-borne diseases:

These generally spread through contaminated water that contains human or animal faeces. You’re at risk of faecal-oral transmitted diseases if you wash raw food items, utensils and hands with contaminated water. Some diseases include typhoid, cholera, polio, hepatitis and many other infections, especially ones that cause diarrhoea.

“Contamination can occur at the source of water supply, while passing through water pipes, which are broken, or in the homes when water is not stored properly. The risk of water-borne diseases is higher in areas with inadequate water supply, poor quality of water and broken/unrepaired sewage pipelines, poor sanitary conditions, step wells and uncovered wells used as sources of drinking water,” explains Dr J Meenakshi, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals.

She adds that the sale of food exposed to dust and flies, cut fruits, and sugar-cane juice should be banned. “The sale of unhygienic food, especially outside schools, should not be encouraged. Ice cream sold through unlicensed vendors and manufacturers of ice by unlicensed factories must be stopped,” she avers.

Elderly need extra care:



A balanced diet and physical activity are significant for the holistic well-being of senior citizens, who are vulnerable to heat exhaustion and sunburn too. So, additional efforts must be taken to ensure that their dietary requirements are met and physical activities are planned during non-peak hours.

“Seniors must drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and more if they are engaging in physical activities. They must avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol as both can contribute to dehydration. Since they are at risk of comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, they must consult a professional for personalised dietary recommendations,” says Dr Umapathy, head of medical services, Athulya Senior Care.

Engaging in low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, or yoga can help seniors stay active without the excessive strain on their joints. However, they must consult a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine.

“Additionally, seniors should plan outdoor activities such as jogging and walking during the cooler parts of the day – early morning or late evening. Avoid direct sunlight during peak hours to minimise the risk of sunburn and exhaustion. If outdoor activities are a part of the routine, taking frequent breaks in the shade,” he adds.

Eye care:





The risk of infections and allergies of the eye is high as the heat can cause dryness, redness, irritation and watering. While people generally tend to focus on overall health, eye care is often neglected.



“Dry eye is one of the most common issues during summer, which can lead to other eye-related problems. Dry eye occurs because the tear film, which gets replenished due to constant blinking, does not produce enough tears to stay wet. Temperature spikes can cause irritation and uneasiness of the eyes. Dry eye can be prevented by frequent blinking and UV protection glasses. Some doctors also suggest using lubricants,” says Dr S Srinivasan, senior ophthalmologist, Sri Ramachandra Eye Hospital.

Direct exposure of the central part of the eye to sunlight can damage the retina, by charring it, and is called photo retinal toxicity. The long exposure to AC during summer also adds to dry eye.

“Redness of the eye, giddiness and irritation can occur due to the prolonged use of smartphones or computers. Allergic conjunctivitis is also another common problem this season due to a temperature drift. Dry eye causes sty formation and other infections since the bacteria are not washed away, which is usually done by the tear glands,” he elaborates.

Pterygium is another condition that people living in arid climates have. It’s a raised, fleshy growth on the conjunctiva (the clear membrane that covers the white of the eye). “Summer also spikes cataract cases, because of the mac-ula degeneration caused by UV rays,” says Dr Srinivasan.

Skin allergies:





Excess sweat accumulation and an increase in the UV Index are major contributors of skin infections. Sweat does protect your skin from over-heating but dried sweat can lead to bacterial and fungal infections.



Dr C Balakumaran, consultant dermatologist, Dr Bala’s Skin Clinic, says, “Sweating helps to keep your body cool, and provides hydration. But counter-actively, excessive sweating can also cause dehydration, and accumulates dirt, skin cells, salts and oils that clog pores leading to aggravation of acne and sweat-induced dermatitis such as prickly heat, tropical eczema etc., or chaffing of skin.”

Since the UV index is the highest around 10 am to 2 pm, it’s advisable to use a broad spectrum sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection if you cannot avoid being outdoors at this time. “A sweat-resistant formulation can also be helpful. This can help those prone to sun-induced eruptions or allergies,” he points out.

Exposure to direct UV rays can also trigger skin allergies, and cause hooks, heat rashes and infections. While hydration is generally important for skin care, dermatologists suggest extra protection against direct exposure to sunlight.

“Tinea, which is fungal infection, heat rashes, boils, and dandruff are common skin and hair issues that surge during summer. It’s important to take bath twice a day with lukewarm water, and wear loose fitting cotton clothes. Wearing the right fabric is also important as certain materials can also lead to rashes and itching,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Monisha Aravind.

She advises people to avoid hot oil baths as it could overheat the body. “Those who suffer from excessive sweating can apply calamine lotion. Dusting powder helps prevent rashes and itching in friction areas. Besides the overall cleanliness and hygiene, it’s also significant to wash clothes in hot water and dry them under direct sunlight,” she opines.