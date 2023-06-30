Dead man found in abandoned plot in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday recovered the body of an unidentified man from an abandoned plot near Koyambedu Police station. Police have found injuries on the man's body and suspect it to be a case of murder.



After being informed about foul smell while passing the ground, personnel from Koyambedu police station reached the scene and found the dead body. Police estimated the man to be in his early 50's. There were injuries on his face and body. The injuries suggest that he was hit by a stone. Police moved the body to Kilpauk Medical College (KMCH) for post-mortem to find out if the injuries were result of an assault or an accidental fall. Other police stations in the city have been alerted to check for missing person complaints matching the deceased's description.