DC steps in to solve land lord's problem with non-paying tenant

CHENNAI: Following a petition from an 81-year-old man from Virugambakkam saying that his tenant has not paid the rent for the last four years, Koyambedu deputy commissioner of police visited the house of the senior citizen to make inquiries on Friday.

The senior citizen, N.K. Rathanasabapathy, residing at SBI colony, 2nd Street, Saligramam, had earlier met Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore during a public grievance held at the Police Commissionerate and lodged a complaint seeking action against the tenant of his house who was cheating by not paying rent and not vacating the house.

As per the direction from the Commissioner of Police, DC G. Umaiyal, AC Subramani, and the inspector visited the house of Rathnasabapathy in Saligramam and conducted an inquiry.

He was living with his wife while their son was settled in the US.

Rathanasabapathy had given his house to one Aruldass, 55, for rent in the year 2019.

It was revealed that Aruldass had cheated by not paying the rent for 4 years, and for the last 8 months he had kept the house locked without paying rent or vacating the house.

Immediately, DC Umayal contacted Aruldass over his cell phone when Aruldass told him that he was out of town and would be coming for an inquiry soon.

After that, the DC assured Rathanasabapathy that they would conduct a detailed inquiry with Aruldass and take appropriate action.