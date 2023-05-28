Days before retirement, Vandalur zoo employee dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man working in the Vandalur Zoo died by suicide on the Zoo premises on Friday. Police said he was about to be retried from work in the next four days.

The deceased Ramesh was working as an electrician in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and was staying in the house on the Zoo premise with his family. Ramesh was about to get retried on May 31 and he was dejected thinking about it. On Thursday night, while the family members were sleeping inside the house Ramesh was sleeping in the Veranda. His wife found him dead the next morning. Even though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

On information, the Vandalur Otteri police sent the body for autopsy to the Chromepet GH. The police recovered a suicide note from the house in which Ramesh had mentioned that nobody is behind his death and he took this decision since he is not interested to live in this world hereafter. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.