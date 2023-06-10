Day after six-year-old’s death, swimming pool sealed, owners arrested by police

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram Revenue officials on Friday sealed the swimming pool in which the six-year-old boy drowned while the police arrested its’ owners. Sasvin Vybav of Neelamangalam near Manimangalam who went swimming with his mother Tharika and a 2-year-old brother on Thursday drowned in the pool during break time. The morning after, Kancheepuram Revenue officials inspected the pool and found there were no safety precautions, and no authorised coach and rescue team for emergencies. Soon, the Kundrathur Tahsildar and revenue officials sealed the pool. Meanwhile, the police arrested the owners Nagarajan (66) and his son Prabhu (37) of Kandigai and further investigation is on. The police are searching for the coach whom the boy’s mother asked to take care of him.