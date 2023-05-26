Day after mother's suicide by immolation, techie dies

CHENNAI: Allegedly depressed over the suicide of his mother by immolation at their house in New Washermanpet, a 32-year-old techie died after he set himself afire at an empty plot near Kasimedu fishing harbour on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as A Vivek. Vivek lived with his parents, Asokan and Nageshwari and an elder brother, A Naveen. Ashokan worked as a staff at Army hospital and retired. The woman was a housewife, police said. Naveen works as a manager in a private residential hotel while Vivek, who did a degree in aeronautical engineering was working in an IT firm, police said.



On Wednesday morning, after an argument with her husband, Nageshwari immolated self on the house's terrace. Her sons who rushed to the terrace hearing her screams doused the fire and moved her to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead.



According to a complaint by the elder brother Naveen, Vivek was dejected since the death of their mother and was aloof. During the early hours of Thursday, Asokan woke up and found that Vivek was not in the house and woke up Naveen. After searching for a long time, they were informed by the local police that a man's charred body was recovered from an empty plot near Kasimedu fishing harbour. When the family members reached the plot, Vivek's two wheeler was found and on reaching the Government Stanley hospital, family members identified the body to be of Vivek.



He had taken Kerosene in a bottle from home and set himself afire, police said. Kasimedu Fishing harbour police have registered a case under section 174 CRPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.