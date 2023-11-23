Day after foul smell, tank at school razed

CHENNAI: A day after stench from a water tank at a government school in Uthiramerur triggered a furore, it was razed on Wednesday following order issued by the Kancheepuram Collector.

On Tuesday afternoon, the noon meal staff at the government middle school in Thiruvandavar village in Uthiramerur noticed the foul smell from the tank and found some object floating in the water.

Suspecting it to be faeces, which reminded them of the incident where human waste was mixed in the water tank at Vengavayal in Pudukkottai, the local public began raising the voice seeking immediate action.

However, after inspection, Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said the object that caused the stench was a rotten egg, perhaps dropped by a crow or some other bird.

On Wednesday, she ordered the demolition of the concrete water tank. Officials claimed that the tank was lying unused, as the staff took water from another plastic tank. The other tank was also inspected to ensure there were no problems with it.