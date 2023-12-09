Dancer shakes a leg to notes from Tamil literature

CHENNAI: Mahitha Suresh, daughter, and disciple of Vidya Bhavani Suresh has been learning bharatanatyam for more than two decades. However, she had to take a break from her passion to fit herself into the corporate world.

“Once I started my Chartered Accountancy journey, my schedule was erratic. I shifted my focus to academics completely. But, last year, I felt I should resume focusing on my passion too,” starts Mahitha, who is now working as a manager in an auditing firm. “It is a sin to not make use of something you have learned with so much passion for many years,” she adds. Though her work life is time-consuming, she ensured that she spends adequate time for dance.

Her upcoming dance show, titled Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum, is a labour of love, dream, and immense efforts of her mother, Vidya, who started the production in 1989. It is based on ancient texts from Tamil literature like Thiruppugazh, Thirumurugatrupadai, Paripadal, and Tirukkural, among others. “It took 10 years to complete the entire production. The running time of the entire project is six hours. In 2000, it was recorded into a nine-volume cassette set and was launched by the then-chief justice of the Madras High Court NK Jain. It is fascinating to take this forward to the next generation,” says the 27-year-old.

According to Mahitha, choosing which texts to perform was the biggest challenge. “We made it a point that six items selected for this show belong to different literatures. We are focusing on Thiruvengai Kalambagam, Thiruppugazh, Paripadal, Thirumurugatrupadai, and Meenakshiyammai Pillai Tamizh,” she shares.

Mahitha has been practising for the past one year for this show. “I wanted to strike a balance between my corporate life and dance. So, I practice after my work hours every day,” says the dancer.

“Dance gives a sense of satisfaction and personal achievement. It is a relief from the hectic work life and helps in reducing my stress,” Mahitha remarks. She is greatly inspired by her mother and her unique perspective on the art.

People can witness Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum at The Music Academy, Kasturi Srinivasan Hall on December 10 at 6.30 pm.