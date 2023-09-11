Damaged trolleys at International terminal of Chennai airport irks passengers

CHENNAI: Airport sources said there are 8000 trolleys in the Chennai airport but due to lack of maintenance, most of the trolleys have become unusable.

In many trolleys, the wheels have broken and passengers couldn't not push them forward. Many passengers who are not unaware of the damaged trolley are picking up a trolley in a hurry and when they place their luggage on it the entrance trolley with the luggage gets collapsed.

Before COVID there was a separate department for managing the trolleys in the Chennai airport.

But after the lockdown the contract was not renewed and the trolleys were taken care of by the Airport Authority staff. However, the Authority staff are not aware of how to maintain the trolleys and they couldn't manage all the trolleys since the footfall also increasing in the Chennai airport everyday.

When the trolleys were under the control of a private firm, they would frequently check all the trolleys and faulty ones would be taken for service everyday and it will be rectified soon.

But now the Authority staff are not aware of how to repair the trolleys and the passengers are forced to use the damaged ones.

When contacted by an official in the Chennai airport he said that the contract for maintaining the trolley was not renewed since the case was pending in the court.

The Airports Authority staff are doing their best to maintain the trolleys and however, and we will soon repair all the faulty trolleys and make sure there is no hassle for passengers in handling the trolleys.