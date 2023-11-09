Damaged electric pole poses threat to Korattur residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Gopalakrishnan Street in Korattur have urged the authorities to replace the damaged concrete electricity poll. They said the pole has not been changed for a decade and it poses a threat to the residents during the monsoon season.

“The government should ensure that the damaged poles are replaced periodically, but it has been more than 10 years. The pole is leaning and in dilapidated condition and it poses a danger to the residents. The city started to get monsoon rains and there might be strong winds in November or December. Due to that, the electric pole at night is likely to fall down and injure the public,” said M Ranganathan, a resident and civic activist at Gopalakrishnan Street.

The local residents have raised multiple complaints to both city corporation and Tangedco officials but there has been no response from the government departments. It poses a serious threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists, and the risk is even more during peak monsoon season. Residents find it extremely unsafe to drive on this road.

“There is another pole in the locality which is in the same condition and requires immediate attention. During the regime of the previous government, we used to raise complaints through WhatsApp to the concerned authorities and steps would be taken immediately. However, the number is not functional for the past two years and even the officials are not responding to the grievances,” said another resident.

When contacted Ward 83 councillor, MTR Nagaraj stated that underground cable work is ongoing in the area and within six months the electric poles would be removed. However, if the poles are severely damaged and pose a threat to the residents, they will be replaced immediately. The ward member ensured that the dilapidated electric poles would be changed at the earliest.