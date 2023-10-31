Damaged bus shelter, SWD works causing inconvenience in Egmore

CHENNAI: The interlinking of storm water drains at EVR Periyar Salai in Egmore has resulted in the bus shelter getting damaged, As a result the shelter has also collapsed.

The city has started witnessing intermittent spells of rain and the shelter-less bus stop causing inconvenience for the public. Adding to the difficulty for the public is the fallen shelter blocking half the road. Moreover, the ongoing storm water drain (SWD) work in Egmore is also causing traffic congestion.

“Due to the damaged bus shelter, the MTC buses do not stop here, and we are forced to walk to Egmore depot. This stretch has been used by MTC buses and heavy vehicles. When the road is congested during the peak hours, people are prone to getting injured as their pathway is blocked by the fallen shelter. The civic body is carrying out the drain interlinking work at a slow pace extending the trouble for the public, “ said Sridevi (name changed), a commuter.

Meanwhile, the commuters have raised complaints to the police and Corporation officials to either remove the bus shelter or fix it.

“But there is no solution in sight, and the authorities are waiting for any major mishap to happen in the area,” fumed motorists. People are unaware that the buses don’t stop here, especially during the peak hours, and they wait for hours and end up taking autos. “The monsoon season has started, and we have been receiving rains frequently and forced to stand drenched. The civic body should take responsibility to fix the issue as soon as possible. There are no inspections done and they don’t take up the complaint seriously,” said J Udhayakumar, a motorist.

When contacted, Royapuram zonal officer did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.