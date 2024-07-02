Daily wage of Amma Unavagam workers hiked by Rs 25

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that the daily wages of Amma Unavagam(or Amma Canteen) workers in Chennai will be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 325 per day.

Despite requests to raise the daily wages of workers in the canteens, there has been no hike for the past eight years.

Recently, a fund of Rs 5 crore was allocated to upgrade the Amma Unavagam infrastructure.

The wage hike is expected to benefit around 3,000 workers across the 392 Amma Unavagams in Chennai.

The low-cost canteens, pioneered by late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, were launched in 2013 to provide affordable and nutritious meals to the public.