Dad arrested for dumping stillborn in Cooum river

CHENNAI: City police arrested a man for allegedly dumping his stillborn child in Cooum river near the Co-optex showroom in Egmore on Thursday.

Police personnel and the fire and rescue officials recovered the body of the child and sent it to the GH for an autopsy. Police identified the accused as Santhosh Kumar (32) who lives with his wife at Kamaraj Nagar in Kodambakkam.

Police said that the accused confessed to dumping the child in Cooum after his wife delivered a stillborn baby at the Government Maternity Hospital in Egmore on Wednesday night.

Apparently Santhosh didn’t have money to perform rituals for the deceased baby, forcing him to do the dastardly act once the child’s body was handed over to him after performing an autopsy at the maternity hospital.

The accused, mourning his child’s death, decided to dump the body in a nearby water body. According to police, he took the child’s body in a jute bag and brought it to the Cooum bridge on Binny Road near the Co-optex showroom. As he flung the child’s body into the river, some onlookers spotted Santhosh Kumar’s act and started to question him.

On information, a team from the Thousand Lights police station detained and conducted an inquiry. During the interrogation he confessed his act, after which the fire and rescue team fished out the body.