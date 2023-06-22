D Jayakumar's son filed petition challenging Senthilbalaji to continue as minister

CHENNAI: Former minister D Jayakumar's son Jayavardhan filed a quo warranto petition in the Madras High Court against the continuation of Senthilbalaji in the cabinet as minister without portfolio.

Jayavardhan filed the petition seeking to direct Senthilbalaji to explain on what grounds he is continuing in the cabinet despite being in judicial custody after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMLA case. After the Governor expressed his disagreement, Senthilbalaji continuing in the cabinet is illegal, mentioned in the petition.

Quoting Article 164 (1) of the constitution, that the Governor has the power to appoint a minister in the cabinet as per the aid and the assistance of Chief minister, the petitioner claimed that the Senthilbalaji's continuation in the cabinet is illegal and a violation of the oath of secrecy.

The petition reads that Senthilbalaji should be banned from serving as a minister and that no concessions should be given to ministers, as allowing a person in court custody to continue as a minister would undermine the people's faith in the Indian constitution.

The petition is likely be listed before the court soon. It may be noted that the AIADMK which recently organised a protest seeking fair investigation against Senthilbalaji by ED as been demanding the saking of the minister who is booked for a cash for job scam.

The scam broke out during the AIADMK regime when Senthilbalaji was an AIADMK minister.