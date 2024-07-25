D Jayakumar posts pic of youth rolling ganja joint on Chennai Metro train, questions CM on drug availability

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Thursday tweeted pictures of a youth rolling a joint of ganja (marijuana) while travelling on a Chennai Metro train, and commented that it depicts the present law and order situation in the state.

“In a busy metro rail, which is being used by many, a youth is seen using ganja,” said Jayakumar in his post in X, accompanied by pictures of the youth seen rolling a joint on the Metro train.

“This shows the increasing availability of drugs and how the drug addicts are posing challenges to the law and order situation,” he further said.

The AIADMK leader also asked if Chief Minister MK Stalin, "who was only engaged in promoting empty campaigns such as Ganja 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0", would focus on the law and order situation at least now.

When contacted, Jayakumar said that the picture was taken on the Wimco Nagar-Chennai International Airport Metro Rail route on Thursday. "The pictures were shared with me by a reliable person, who was travelling on the train,” he said.