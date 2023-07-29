Cyclothon for Sarcoma awareness organised in Chennai

CHENNAI: With an aim to create awareness about Sarcoma, over 300 participants participated in the 2nd Edition of 'Winners on Wheels' 5 km cyclothon on Saturday, organised by a private hospital. The event was dedicated to accelerating awareness about Sarcoma, a type of cancer that predominantly affects children.

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, together with Apollo Cancer Centre and Apollo Shine, hosted the cyclothon. Film Director and Entrepreneur, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, flagged off the event that focused on the theme - "Cancer is Conquerable" with timely diagnosis and the right treatment. Sarcoma, a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer, poses unique challenges to patients and their families.

Dr Vishnu Ramanujan, Consultant, Musculoskeletal Oncology, said, "Sarcoma is a complex and less common type of cancer, especially in children, which makes it crucial for us to enhance awareness and understanding about the condition. Through the 'Winners on Wheels' Cyclothon, we aim to break the silence surrounding Sarcoma and provide a platform for survivors to share their inspiring stories of courage and tenacity." The event saw the participation from sarcoma survivors, medical staff, students, and members of the community.