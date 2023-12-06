Cyclonic Michaung: Storage level in TN reservoirs up by 50%

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Michaung that unleashed a heavy downpour in northern districts and Chennai since Sunday late evening has filled the reservoirs and tanks in Chennai and the northern districts. It also aided fast filling up in 450 tanks within a day.

The water level reached the optimum storage capacity in Cholavaram (1,081 mcft) and Thervoy Kandigai (500 mcft) and the authorities continue to discharge the surplus water. The level went beyond 91% in Puzhal (Red Hills) and Chembarambakkam (storage capacity of 3,645 mcft and 3,300 mcft respectively). In Poondi reservoir, the level stood at 87.37% as against its storage capacity of 3,231 mcft.













The level has also increased in tanks in the lower Palar region, comprising Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts. A total of 601 tanks out of 1,022 are brimming now, while the level ranges between 76% and 99% in 152 tanks.

In 85 reservoirs, seven in Madurai and one in Coimbatore – all are brimming. However, the water level stood at 32.47% of total storage capacity in the State’s major reservoir, Mettur. The storage capacity is 93,470 mcft and it receives an inflow of 1,827 cubic million feet per second (cusecs).