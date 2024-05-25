Cyclone Remal alert: Air India cancels Chennai-Andaman flights for safety concerns

CHENNAI: In light of Cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal, Chennai airport officials have announced the cancellation of Chennai-Andaman flights on May 25.

Consequently, all Air India flights connecting Chennai to Andaman have been suspended for the day.

This includes the cancellation of Air India passenger flight departing from Chennai at 5:05 am, arriving at Andaman by 7:15 am, as well as the return journey departing from Andaman at 7:55 am and reaching Chennai by 10:20 am.

Moreover, Air India flights from Kolkata and Visakhapatnam, bound for Andaman, have also been cancelled for the day due to the cyclonic threat.

Passengers have been duly informed about the cancellations, prioritizing their safety amidst the evolving weather conditions.

This precautionary action comes as the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclone Remal.

According to RMC, it will continue to move north-eastward and strengthen into a storm on May 25, particularly over the central East Bay of Bengal.

Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.