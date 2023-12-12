Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung: TVMI organizes free medical camps in 25 places in Chennai

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Dec 2023 7:18 AM GMT
(L) Press release by TVMI; Actor Vijay (R)

CHENNAI: Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) plans to set up free medical camps in 25 places in the city for the people affected by Cyclone Michaung.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the medical camps will be held in 25 wards of North Chennai, South Chennai and Central Chennai on Dec 14 (Thursday) from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Various relief assistance is already being provided on behalf of TVMI to the people affected by the rains and floods.

In a statement issued by TVMI , it is said that the free medical camps have been organised for the people affected and also to prevent monsoon diseases including fever.

Here are the locations of Free Medical Camps:

North Chennai District

1. Ward 46

Address: Mullai Nagar, Ashok Pillar, Near Government High School, Perambur Assembly Constituency

2. Ward 45

Address: PB Road, Karimedu, Vyasarpadi, Near Fire Station, Perambur Assembly Constituency

3. Ward- 35

Address: Kodungaiyur, Muthamil Nagar, Near Pallivasal Perambur Assembly Constituency

4. Ward 72

Address: 9, Kasthuribai Colony A Block, Kannikapuram, Near People's Revival Forum,Thiru V K Nagar Assembly Constituency

5. Ward- 75

Address: Subburayan 4th Street, Thiru V K Nagar Block

6. Ward 65

Address: Muthumariamman Temple Street, MGR Nagar, Kolathur Block, Near SBI

7. Ward 41

Address: Karumariamman Street, Near Pure Heart Matriculation School, Koruku Pettai, RK Nagar Block

South Chennai District

8. Circle-141

Address: Kamaraj Colony, (Near T. Nagar Bus Stand), T Nagar Block

9. Ward 133

Address: Anandan Street, (Near Muppathamman Temple), T Nagar Block

10. Circle 134

Address: Five Lamp, (Punyakodi Kalyana Mandapam), T Nagar Block

11. Circle-134

Address: Brindavan Street, Near Housing Board, T Nagar Block

12. Circle 130

Address: Amman Koil Street, East (Near Vadapalani Murugan Temple), T Nagar Block

13. Circle 135

Address: 83rd Street Mel Pudur, (Ashok Nagar), T Nagar Block

14. Circle -131

Address: 61st Street (Near Amma unavagam),Nallankuppam, T Nagar block

15. Circle -180

Address: Thiruvanmiyur E.C.R. Road, Near RTO Office, Velachery Assembly Constituency

16. Circle-178

Address: Taramani, Periyar Nagar, Near Taramani Bus Stand, Velachery Assembly Constituency

17. Circle -121

Address: Near Ganesapuram, Behind City Centre, Mylapore Assembly Constituency

18. Circle-123

Address: Locknagar, Mandaveli Near RTO Office, Mylapore Assembly Constituency

19. Circle -139

Address: Saidapet Assembly Constituency near Bharathidasan Colony Jafferkhanpet

20. Circle-140

Saidapet, Saidapet Assembly Constituency near Panagal House

21. Ward-120

Chepauk, Triplicane block near Muthiah estate

Central Chennai District

22. Ward-58, Ward-99, Ward-77

Address - Ayyappa ground, Thiru Narayana Guru Road, Periyamedu, Chulai, Chennai Near Downton Bridge, Egmore Assembly Constituency

23. Ward-108

Address-MS Nagar, Ambedkar Thidal Mangalapuram Near Police Booth. Egmore Assembly Constituency

24. Ward- 95, Ward- 84

Address- Thiru Venkadiah 1st Street, Villivakkam, Villivakkam Assembly Constituency

25. Ward 98

Address- Kuttiappan 1st street Pumping Station Road, Ayanavaram, kilpauk, Villivakkam Assembly Constituency

ChennaiChennai floodsCyclone MichaungTVMIThalapathy Vijay Makkal IyakkamFree medical campsmedical campsTVMI medical campsChennai medical campsChennai floods medical camps
Online Desk

