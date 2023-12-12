Cyclone Michaung: TVMI organizes free medical camps in 25 places in Chennai
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the medical camps will be held in 25 wards of North Chennai, South Chennai and Central Chennai on Dec 14 (Thursday) from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
CHENNAI: Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) plans to set up free medical camps in 25 places in the city for the people affected by Cyclone Michaung.
Various relief assistance is already being provided on behalf of TVMI to the people affected by the rains and floods.
In a statement issued by TVMI , it is said that the free medical camps have been organised for the people affected and also to prevent monsoon diseases including fever.
Here are the locations of Free Medical Camps:
North Chennai District
1. Ward 46
Address: Mullai Nagar, Ashok Pillar, Near Government High School, Perambur Assembly Constituency
2. Ward 45
Address: PB Road, Karimedu, Vyasarpadi, Near Fire Station, Perambur Assembly Constituency
3. Ward- 35
Address: Kodungaiyur, Muthamil Nagar, Near Pallivasal Perambur Assembly Constituency
4. Ward 72
Address: 9, Kasthuribai Colony A Block, Kannikapuram, Near People's Revival Forum,Thiru V K Nagar Assembly Constituency
5. Ward- 75
Address: Subburayan 4th Street, Thiru V K Nagar Block
6. Ward 65
Address: Muthumariamman Temple Street, MGR Nagar, Kolathur Block, Near SBI
7. Ward 41
Address: Karumariamman Street, Near Pure Heart Matriculation School, Koruku Pettai, RK Nagar Block
South Chennai District
8. Circle-141
Address: Kamaraj Colony, (Near T. Nagar Bus Stand), T Nagar Block
9. Ward 133
Address: Anandan Street, (Near Muppathamman Temple), T Nagar Block
10. Circle 134
Address: Five Lamp, (Punyakodi Kalyana Mandapam), T Nagar Block
11. Circle-134
Address: Brindavan Street, Near Housing Board, T Nagar Block
12. Circle 130
Address: Amman Koil Street, East (Near Vadapalani Murugan Temple), T Nagar Block
13. Circle 135
Address: 83rd Street Mel Pudur, (Ashok Nagar), T Nagar Block
14. Circle -131
Address: 61st Street (Near Amma unavagam),Nallankuppam, T Nagar block
15. Circle -180
Address: Thiruvanmiyur E.C.R. Road, Near RTO Office, Velachery Assembly Constituency
16. Circle-178
Address: Taramani, Periyar Nagar, Near Taramani Bus Stand, Velachery Assembly Constituency
17. Circle -121
Address: Near Ganesapuram, Behind City Centre, Mylapore Assembly Constituency
18. Circle-123
Address: Locknagar, Mandaveli Near RTO Office, Mylapore Assembly Constituency
19. Circle -139
Address: Saidapet Assembly Constituency near Bharathidasan Colony Jafferkhanpet
20. Circle-140
Saidapet, Saidapet Assembly Constituency near Panagal House
21. Ward-120
Chepauk, Triplicane block near Muthiah estate
Central Chennai District
22. Ward-58, Ward-99, Ward-77
Address - Ayyappa ground, Thiru Narayana Guru Road, Periyamedu, Chulai, Chennai Near Downton Bridge, Egmore Assembly Constituency
23. Ward-108
Address-MS Nagar, Ambedkar Thidal Mangalapuram Near Police Booth. Egmore Assembly Constituency
24. Ward- 95, Ward- 84
Address- Thiru Venkadiah 1st Street, Villivakkam, Villivakkam Assembly Constituency
25. Ward 98
Address- Kuttiappan 1st street Pumping Station Road, Ayanavaram, kilpauk, Villivakkam Assembly Constituency