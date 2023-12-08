Cyclone Michaung: Traffic Police cancels 6670 e-challans

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that they will be cancelling a total of 6670 e-challans issued for traffic violations on city roads for the last six days starting Sunday (December 3) until Friday.

The challans were generated through ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recording) cameras installed at different junctions in Chennai police limits.

"As a one-time measure, considering the prevailing cyclonic conditions, the challans generated on the said dates will be cancelled, " said an official release from Chennai traffic police.