Cyclone Michaung to make landfall tomorrow: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department on Monday said, ‘Cyclone Michaung which is in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning (Dec 5)’.

Severe storm is likely to pass near Bapatla between Nellore- Machilipatnam in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, RMC added.

RMC has also predicted that the wind speed may reach 90-110 kmph when the storm crosses the coast.