Cyclone Michaung: TN Govt declares public holiday on December 4

CHENNAI: In view of the cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday declared a public holiday for Monday, December 4.



According to the Government Order issued by the Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, "As the cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to move towards West-Central Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts are likely to experience very heavy rainfall and strong winds. Considering this, the state government has declared a public holiday on Monday, December 4 for these four districts."

All government offices including PSUs, Corporations, Boards, Banks, Financial Institutions etc in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu districts will be closed on December 4.

However, all essential services such as the police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels etc and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.