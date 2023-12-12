Cyclone Michaung: Six-member central team holds advisory meeting at Chennai Secretariat

CHENNAI: A Six-member Central Committee, headed by Kunal Satyarthi, Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) on Tuesday held a consultation meeting with TN Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, at the Chennai Secretariat.

Secretaries and officers of departments including Revenue, Finance, Transport, Highways, Police were also present in the meeting, as per sources.

The Committee arrived at Chennai on Monday night and has been formed to access the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung.

According to reports, the central team is divided into two in order to review the damages in various rain-hit areas.

One team is to review in North Chennai, Central Chennai, Avadi and Tiruvallur districts and the other team in South Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu government officials, municipal corporation officials and district collectors would also accompanying them, stated reports