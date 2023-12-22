Cyclone Michaung relief amount: 5.5 lakh applications from non-ration card holders received

CHENNAI: Applications from 5.5 lakh non-ration card holders have been received to avail Rs 6,000 flood relief amount as Cyclone Michaung ravaged Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur early on December.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 4.90 lakh applications from Chennai, 29,000 from Kancheepuram, 22,000 from Tiruvallur and 14,000 from Chengalpattu were received. The report stated that the applications are under scrutiny.

Tamil Nadu government started disbursing flood relief amount of Rs 6,000 from December 17. The government also announced that non-ration card holders too can apply.