Cyclone Michaung: Madras HC declares holiday on Monday

CHENNAI: Due to the continuous heavy rainfall, the registry of the Madras High Court(MHC) declared holiday to the principal seat of the court on Monday, December 04.

The circular released by the Registrar General of the MHC M Jothiraman, stated that the holiday declared to the court considering the incessant rainfall, forecast alert, precarious situation prevailing around and taking into consideration request of the Judges.

The circular also stated that the principal judges of the district courts in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, may take decision of the functioning of the court concerned, considering the condition prevailing in the respective districts.

The previous circular stating that the MHC will function and no adverse orders will be passed on the account of the absence of the counsel or parties are concerned, was recalled.