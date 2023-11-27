Cyclone Michaung is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Dec 1

CHENNAI: A cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal named 'Michaung', which is likely to form on December 1 from low-pressure formed over the Andaman Sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Monday.



The system is likely to trigger widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu in December.

Meanwhile, the system prevailing over south Andaman is expected to bring light to moderate rain across the state for the next two days.

A low-pressure area formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait on Monday. It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 29. Later, the system will intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

"At present, there are variations in the movement of systems formed over the sea. The cyclonic storm is 400 kilometers away, so unable to predict rainfall activity areas until the low-pressure has been intensified over the Bay of Bengal in the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of Area Cyclone Center, RMC.

It is noted that the cyclone named Michaung was suggested by Myanmar.

For the next two days, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over a few areas in Tamil Nadu.

As far as Chennai is concerned, moderate showers are predicted during the evening hours, and sky conditions would be partly cloudy for the next few days.

The Meteorological Department officials issued a warning for the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Friday.

As squally weather with wind speeds of 40 kmph to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen are advised to return to the shore at the earliest.