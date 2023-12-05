Cyclone Michaung: CM Stalin visits relief camp, assures necessary assistance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the flood relief camp today (5.12.2023) at Kannappar Thidal, functioning under Chennai Corporation. He distributed the essential supplies, including food, mats, and blankets, to the people staying there and assured them that the government would provide them with all necessary assistance.

On this occasion, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor of Metropolitan Chennai Corporation R Priya, MLA E Barandaman, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Principal Secretary Karthikeyan, and other senior government officials were present.