Cyclone Michaung: CM Stalin appoints 13 ministers for relief measures

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appointed 13 ministers to provide relief measures to the people affected by heavy rains and floods.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, Sekarbabu, Ma Subramanian, KSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu has been appointed earlier to supervise the relief and rehabilitation work.

According to a report, Stalin has appointed 7 more ministers. In a statement, he said that in order to speed up relief work in rain-affected regions and to provide the essential necessities to the civilians accommodated in the camps, he had appointed seven more ministers.

Accordingly, Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthuswamy has been appointed to look after Kanchipuram district,

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Chakrapani for Tambaram Corporation.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K Panneerselvam for Avadi Corporation, Minister of Transport S.S Sivasankar to look after KathivakKam, Manali, Mathur, Chinnasekkadu and Ennore areas.

Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for Villivakkam, Annanagar, Ambathur, KK Nagar and MGR Nagar.

Minister of Public Works and Highways EV Velu for Velachery and Madipakkam areas.

Minister of Labor Welfare C.V.Ganesan to look after Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Perumbakkam areas.

Minister of Commercial taxes P. Moorthy for Tiruvallur district especially Poonamallee and its surrounding areas .