Cyclone Michaung: Cancelled trains to depart from Avadi, Tiruvallur stations

CHENNAI: In the view of Cyclone Michaung , the railway department had earlier cancelled various trains departing from Chennai Central for safety purposes.

In this situation, the 6 cancelled trains have been arranged to depart from alternate stations.

Accordingly, the trains which are to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central raiway station will be operated from Avadi and Tiruvallur.

The Mangaluru Central West Coast Express scheduled to depart from Central at 1.15 pm will depart from Tiruvallur at 2.30 pm.

Thiruvananthapuram Central Express is to depart from Avadi railway station at 4 pm.

Mangalore Central will depart from Chennai Beach at 4.30 pm and Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express to depart from Arakkonam.