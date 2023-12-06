Cyclone Michaung: Bus, Metro, suburban trains resume services

CHENNAI: With severe lack of operations of other public transportations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has become a comfortable option to travel in the city especially due to the aftermath of cyclone Michaung on Tuesday.

The CMRL has resumed services from 5 am on all days. And on Tuesday, the Metro operated between 7-minute and 15-minute frequencies.

Though digital payment services were hit on Tuesday, all ticketing formats were made accessible later in the day. Speaking to DT next, Renu Lawrence, a passenger, said, “During rains and flooding, Metro Rail has become a convenient option for people. And, the crowd has been high too.”

In the case of MTC, despite several areas in the city remaining water-logged, 900 buses were operated on Tuesday, which is 30% of its normal services. According to MTC officials, buses were operated even though there was less patronage considering the public transportation needs. On Wednesday, the normal bus services would be resumed in the city except in those areas with extreme water-logging and road cuts.

The Southern Railway (SR) has resumed suburban train services on all sections from Tuesday evening. “A passenger special is being operated on all sections from 5 pm Tuesday,” a spokesperson of SR confirmed. “Normal operation of suburban trains would resume from Wednesday morning on all sections. Repair and restoration works on major sections are underway.”

Several express trains connecting Chennai to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore and Erode were cancelled/partially cancelled due to water-logging on the rails and damage caused to the railway infrastructure by the cyclone. Many trains bound for Chennai Central and vice versa were suspended following the suspension of traffic across Bridge no 14, the critical link between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi, due to the alarming rise of water level. Inundation in coaching depots in Basin Bridge, Gopalsamy Nagar (Egmore) and Tambaram had rendered it impossible for primary and secondary maintenance, which involves examining the rake on safety front.

Meanwhile, private operator Rapido operated a few rescue services with five boats in several water-logged areas of Anna Nagar, Velachery, Tansi Nagar and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.